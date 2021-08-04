CDC Releases Shocking COVID Vaccine Numbers For New York

The CDC investigated the effectiveness of COVID vaccines. The results make shock some New Yorkers.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the CDC, 99.999 percent of people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States have not had a breakthrough COVID case that resulted in death or hospitalization.

The CDC says as of July 26, more than 163 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those 163 million, 6,239 breakthrough hospitalizations were reported and 1,263 fully vaccinated people died from COVID.

"Like with other vaccines, vaccine breakthrough cases will occur, even though the vaccines are working as expected. Asymptomatic infections among vaccinated people will also occur," the CDC stated.

The numbers provided by the CDC show 0.004 percent of fully vaccinated Americans end up in the hospital with COVID while 0.001 of fully vaccinated Americans die from COVID, CNN reports.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The CDC defines a breakthrough case as someone who gets COVID two weeks after being fully vaccinated. There is some evidence that vaccination may make the illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick.

The CDC recommends that everyone 12 years of age and older get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

On Monday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told New Yorkers if you are vaccinated you are less likely to catch COVID and very unlikely to be hospitalized.

According to Cuomo among fully vaccinated New Yorkers, 4 out of 100,000 were infected with COVID during the week of July 19. 17 out of 100,000 unvaccinated New Yorkers were infected with COVID during the same week.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

Nearly 30 New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.