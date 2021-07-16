A pup in the Catskill region is making quite the comeback.

Animal lovers in the Hudson Valley and Catskill region were disgusted last week when a woman from Cairo was accused of attempting to decapitate her dog with a sword.

According to NBC News 13, Pauline Waldron of Cairo allegedly attempted to decapitate her own dog as well as stabbing the canine several times. Waldron was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and was released on her own recognizance.

When investigators arrived on the scene they moved quickly and brought the injured dog to the Catskill Animal Hospital to undergo life-saving surgeries. Thankfully, it looked like the pooch was going to make a full recovery.

The Columbia Greene Humane Society/SPCA is confirming that Peaches the dog is making a "remarkable recovery."

In a statement Ron Perez, President of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA, wrote:

Peaches’ recovery is remarkable. Her sutures should come out by the end of this week, and her next step will be her new forever home. We couldn’t be more thankful to our foster home and caregiver.

When Peaches was rescued from Waldron's home, there were 5 other dogs that were also rescued in the process. They are all healing at Columbia Green Humane Society and SPCA.

If you would like to help Peaches and the other pups in their recovery, donations are welcomed. You can mail your donations to:

Attn: Peaches

CGHS/SPCA,

111 Humane Society Road,

Hudson, NY, 12534

You can also make donations through the Columbia Green Humane Society/SPCA website.

2021 Freedom Festival Will Return to the Hudson Valley this Summer This event will make a comeback in July.

8 Common Essential Oils that Can Be Harmful to Pets If you enjoy using essentials oils around your home it is important you are using them safely around your pets. There are many common essential oils that can be highly toxic to your dog or cat. These 8 are very common but there are other that can be toxic too. Be sure to consult your veterinarian before using essential oils on or near you dog or cat.