CareMount Officially Becomes Optum, Merging Three Medical Groups Under One Name

Though an announcement was made back in October signaling the name change, it appears that the merge is official, and CareMount Medical is now Optum. You may remember back in the day when the group was known as Mount Kisco Medical Group, and now you'll have to get used to a new name and logo...pay attention before you throw those bills with the new logo on them in the trash.

Most of my specialists are through CareMount, as well as my daughter's pediatrician, so I was a bit worried about the change, but it seems like they are assuring patients that this will not impact services.

Optum: Home to CareMount Medical, ProHEALTH NY and Riverside

In an email to patients on July 27th, an announcement was made that CareMount Medical, ProHEALTH NY and Riverside are coming together under a new name, Optum. The message detailed that in reality, they have been part of Optum for a number of years, and will continue to be 'locally led' but that the groups are now operating as Optum, which is actually a nation-wide health system, and has been a subsidiary of United Healthcare since 2011.

The new structure and 'interconnected network' will give patients access to more than 2,1100 providers that cover more than 70 specialties across 360 medical offices and host 55 urgent care locations between NY, NJ and Southern Connecticut.

Our three medical groups have the expertise, the experience and the dedication to create exceptional, personalized experiences for you, our valued patients and our communities...By aligning under the Optum name, we are making it easier for you to find care, resources and services throughout the tri-state region. Together, we are a unified team, focused on delivering care to help you achieve better health.

So, What Do I Need To Do If I'm A CareMount Patient?

Honestly, it doesn't look like you'll nee to do anything. Logos will begin transitioning from CareMount to Optum, building signs and the design of local medical offices may look different in the coming months, and the CareMount portal for patients will switch to a 'user-friendly Optum website that offers enhanced functionality and convenient features.' The email message also detailed how patients will have quick access to portal health information and 'several ways to reach your care team' - that part is pretty exciting to me as someone who has specialists in various offices in the greater Hudson Valley.

