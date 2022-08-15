Investigation Continues For Early Sunday Morning Car-Pedestrian Accident on Dutchess Turnpike

Motorists in the area of Adams Fairacre Farms on Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 in Poughkeepsie began sharing the news on social media of an auto-pedestrian accident early Sunday August 14th. Further details became available as the day went on regarding the situation that caused the pedestrian to be transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Pedestrian Struck on Route 44 Poughkeepsie/Dutchess Turnpike & Cherry Hill Drive Around 7:30am on Sunday, August 14th, Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded to the area near the intersection of Cherry Hill Drive and Dutchess Turnpike, also known as State Route 44, after reports of an accident involving a white Chevy car and a male pedestrian. According to a statement issued by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police: The collision itself occurred in the crosswalk on Dutchess Turnpike just west of Cherry Hill Drive. Through the preliminary investigation, it was learned a thirty-one year old male pedestrian, Poughkeepsie resident, had sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The vehicle involved was a Chevrolet Cruze sedan being operated by a sixty-nine year old female, Poughkeepsie resident.

It was reported that the pedestrian was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Medical Center.

Dutchess Turnpike Closed For Hours Sunday August 14th For Investigation

Reports indicate that Arlington Fire Department, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, and the Mobile Life Support Services assisted town police, and the traffic enforcement division was brought in to do a reconstruction analysis of the incident.

Dutchess Turnpike (Route 44) was shut down in the area between the Canterbury Plaza entrance at Janet Drive and the east entrance to Adams Fairacre Farms, reopening shortly after noon on Sunday.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department has asked that any witnesses that observed the incident please contact their Traffic Division at 845.485.3680 with information as the investigation continues.

