Car Crashes Into Backyard of Lower Hudson Valley Home

Imagine walking outside to pick up the morning paper, and there's a police chase literally happening right in your own backyard? Well, it happened. Police are saying that an early morning police pursuit came to an unexpected end, when a vehicle crashed into the backyard of a lower Hudson Valley home. ABC says the chase took place before 6:30 Wednesday morning, though it is uncertain at this time what kicked off the pursuit to begin with. All we know is how it ended.

ABC says that authorities were chasing the vehicle when it went off the road and got stuck between a fence and a home in Rye, in Westchester County. As of this writing, police have taken one suspect into custody, but are still searching for the other. The video shows the aftermath of the chase from above, as you can clearly see the tire marks from the fleeing vehicle go right through the fence and the yard of the large residence. The crash caused heavy damage to the fence. It is unknown how much, if any, damage was caused to the residential home.

Finding a runaway vehicle parked in your backyard or building isn't something that you see everyday, but it does happen. In some cases, more than once. One unlucky bakery in the Capitol Region has seen not one, but two vehicles crash through their business in just over a month. WNYT says that two vehicles crashed into the Dolce & Biscotti in Clifton Park, NY., with the most recent striking a pillar outside the entrance, and the first going through the window and into the cake aisle.

LOOK: See inside a modern day castle complete with drawbridge