Cannabis Dispensaries to Open in New York State Soon?

As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive.

April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card. Lines formed around the block, as a number of the Garden State's new dispensaries opened their doors to the public for the first time.

Are Some Shops Already Open in NY?

As of now, the only non-medical legal dispensaries in the state are on tribal territories, which are sovereign from the state government. Many of these Native-owned and run dispensaries are in the northern and western parts of the state. It is uncertain exactly how many shops are currently open across the state. But what about weed businesses for the rest of the population?

When Will We See Dispensaries in NY?

Some in New York initially felt the process to open dispensaries statewide could go well into 2023 given all the levels of bureaucracy and paperwork. Chris Alexander, the Office of Cannabis Management's Executive Director, told WNYT that he feels that we could start seeing some of these new businesses opening in New York as early as late 2022. NBC says that regulations for the state's marijuana market could begin by summer 2022. The wait may not be as long as some first predicted. Of course, many questions still remain. For example, how close could a new dispensary be to a school or church? What cities and towns may opt-in or out?

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.

Weed Legalized Nationwide?

As of April 2022, 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational purposes. In early April, a bill, led by New York Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, passed in the House that would legalize weed nationwide on a federal level. However, the chances of the bill passing in the Senate remain fairly low, according to CNBC.