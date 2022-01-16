Can We Find A Hudson Valley Forever Home for Almost Decapitated Dog?

This story broke our hearts last year and is still hurting us today, but with some help, we can change all of it.

Earlier last summer, we had to share the news with you that was nothing short of disgusting. It took place in late June of 2021 and left one innocent dog with life-threatening injuries and one woman behind bars.

The dog "Peaches" whose former owner Pauline Waldron, of Cairo New York, allegedly stabbed the dog several times and then tried to decapitate her with a sword has made an amazing recovery but is still searching for her forever home according to the Porcupine Soup website.

Columbia Greene Humane Society/SPCA President Ron Perez told the website that they still haven't been able to place Peaches in a home and hope that by spreading the word they can find her a home. Perez did say that if anyone is interested in taking Peaches home that, "She needs to go to a home with no other pets."

The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA The Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA loading...

Peaches is a blue-eyed, two-year-old, Australian Cattle Dog/Mix according to the CGHC website, and is available for adoption today. Peaches has been through more than most dogs, so if you or someone you know might be interested in adopting her, all the information you'll need can be found here.

Former owner Pauline Waldron was arrested last June and was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, her case is currently pending in Greene County. When Waldron was arrested she was released on her own recognizance.

If found guilty, Waldron's punishment could include a two-year prison sentence, as well as her name to appear on a county-wide animal abuse registry that has been established by the Greene County Legislature. The registry was put in place to prevent any person convicted of committing serious animal welfare crimes from owning or living with an animal for a period of 15 years. Anyone found guilty on similar charges is also listed on the Greene County's Sheriff’s Office website to prevent them from obtaining an animal.

Wild Animals in Rehab When we see an animal that has been hurt or is in distress it is in our nature to want to help but the reality is we need to leave it to the professional. Our job is to report it so that trained people can step in to assist the animal that needs help. Luckily there are many Animal Rehabilitators in the Hudson Valley who are good at what they do.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State