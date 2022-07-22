It could be considered one of the Hudson Valley's Original Tiny Homes. This 1920s cottage in West Park, New York with a Highland, New York mailing address is what old school tiny homes looked light before the movement caught on.

Long before people were rolling modern styled portable tiny homes onto a piece of property in the Hudson Valley there were people who came to the area and built cottages. I like to think that today's tiny homes are just new school cottages. I am a big fan of the tiny home but I also love all things old so a 100-year-old cottage in the woods looking for someone to bring into this century is something I like to think about.

Hudson Valley Cabin For Sale in Highland, New York

PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / Murphy Realty Group agent Mary Orapello via Zillow PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / Murphy Realty Group agent Mary Orapello via Zillow loading...

The rustic cabin at 58 Cottage Court as the Zillow listing refers to it is a perfect place for the adventuresome homeowner looking to bring 1920 into 2022. The cabin definitely needs some work but the bones of the place must still be good if it is still standing 100 years later.

A few of the modern amenities will have to be brought up to speed to make the house a home but once you do you will have a new OG tiny house nestled into a precious piece of Hudson Valley forest. This truly is a little cabin in the woods. Set down a private freshly stoned road with the John Burroughs Sanctuary Trails, Black Creek Forest, and Shapeneak Ridge Park all close by even within walking distance this place is all about location. And the best part is it is offered for less than $150,000.

Look inside this Fixer Upper for Sale in Highland, New York