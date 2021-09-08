Bus Driver Shortage Causes Transportation Issue at New Milford Schools

New Milford Public Schools sent out an urgent message to families regarding bus transportation issues they are having around the town.

According to the note sent, some busses will not be able to do their routes this week, which means kids will not have a ride to/from school, due to staffing shortages at All Star Transportation Company.

A note was sent to the community that they tried contacting all surrounding towns and even out of state transportation companies, but no one is able to help because they are also facing driving shortages.

They noted that some bus routes will be combined so that it frees up a driver to take another bus route, but some are still left without drivers and parents will need to unfortunately figure out a way to get their kid to/from school. So far, there are no drivers able to cover the routes for:

Today: Bus 12 for Sarah Noble Intermediate School and Bus 16 for both New Milford High School and Sarah Noble Intermediate School

Tomorrow - Bus 12 for SNIS, Bus 16 for both SNIS and NMHS, and Bus 33 for Schaghticoke Middle School and SNIS

Friday - Bus 12 for SNIS and Bus 16 for NMHS and SNIS

New Milford Principal Ray Manka additionally posted last night that Bus 12 wasn't going to be available at all for today. The note read:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, New Milford High School students on bus 12 will not have bus transportation tomorrow, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes and assure you that we are working closely with the bus company to address the issue moving forward.

We appreciate your understanding and again apologize for any trouble this may cause. If you have any questions, please call Laurie Thorton at 860-354-8726 #4 or the high school at 860-350-6647 x1174."

There is no update on what the situation will look like for next week. Hopefully something can be figured out with the transportation company and more drivers can be assigned to necessary routes.

