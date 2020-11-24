This is not something you expect to see on your way to work. MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said that the MTA is investigating a bus crash at the Scarsdale Train Station that happened Monday morning. Scarsdale 10583 is reporting that a Westchester County Bee-Line bus hit the structure and became stuck near the passenger drop off area. Officials say there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of crash, and only the driver suffered minor injuries

Several police and fire departments were on the scene to clear the area after the crash. Surprisingly, no major damage was caused at the train station, according to police. There is no word exactly how the crash happened. An investigation is pending. This could have been a tragic situation given the size of vehicle that hit the building, though luckily that was not the case.

A situation somewhat similar to this happened in October when a vehicle slammed into a Drug Mart Pharmacy outside of Monsey in Rockland County. Sometimes it can be a case of driver error, bad weather and road conditions, or even a medical emergency where the driver suddenly loses consciousness that causes crashes like this.

There's been other cases involving vehicles hitting structures across the Hudson Valley over the past year as well. The Rye Brook Police Department says a car crashed into Landsberg Jewelers at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center in mid October. Police say a wild series events transpired, when a woman, who was attempting to park, accelerated instead, then hit a parked car, and then jumped the sidewalk. Police say that sent the car right through the building.

In January 2019, a car went airborne and crashed into Kirky's Deli & Pizza in Milton, destroying the building. Police say the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel that morning. Kirky's reopened in June 2019. In May 2020, two separate accidents occurred in one weekend when vehicles smashed into businesses in both Rhinebeck and Wappingers Falls. Police say both vehicles had jumped the curb, and ended up hitting both businesses.