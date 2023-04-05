Burger Created In Hudson Valley Could Be ‘Best’ In New York State

A restaurant that makes the "best burger" in the Hudson Valley is in the running for the best burger in New York State.

The owner of Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know its "Benny Burger" is once again in the running to be named New York State's best burger

Port Jervis, New York Restaurant In Running For New York States' Best Burger

Ben's Fresh Google loading...

For the third straight year, Ben's Fresh is hoping to be named New York State's best burger by the New York Beef Council.

Fans can CLICK HERE to nominate the burger to make the New York Beef Council's Top 10.

"We need to make the top 10 to get a chance to compete against the best in NY. Thank you for your continued support," Ben's Fresh states on Facebook. "Once you click the link, it will ask you for these 4 things, -Ben's Fresh -The Benny Burger -Port Jervis -Your email."

Ben's Fresh Burger Makes Final Four Two Years In A Row

The New York Beef Council is accepting nominations for New York's best burger until April 8.

