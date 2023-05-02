Brewery to Release Limited-Edition Beer For Hudson Valley Hero

A Hudson Valley brewery will be dropping a new can this Friday that has a very special purpose.

The only thing that can make a pint of beer taste even better is one that honors a true Hudson Valley hero and gives back at the same time. Beer drinkers will be able to experience a delicious beer and honor the life of someone who made the ultimate sacrifice while keeping the Hudson Valley safe.

Zeus Brewing Company on Main Street in Poughkeepsie announced the release of PK's Bravest: 4th Alarm. The beer is brewed in honor the life of Timothy "Timbo" Gunther. The City of Poughkeepsie firefighter lost his life in 2015 after responding to a call on Church Street.

Gunther died at the scene while attempting to rescue an 18-year-old victim. The 54-year-old was a beloved member of the fire department, known for his huge smile topped with his signature bushy mustache. As a 21-year veteran of the fire department, Gunther was remembered as a devoted father, dog lover and avid playwright.

There have been many tributes to Gunther in Poughkeepsie, with the most famous probably being the bright yellow mustache that is painted on Main Street. During the first week of May each year, in honor of Gunther, the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department repaints the mustache on the street in front of engine bay 2 at the Poughkeepsie Public Safety Facility.

This is the fourth year that Zeus Brewing Company has created a special beer in honor of Gunther. This year's brew is a Munich-style Helles Lager. A portion of all proceeds will be donated in Tim’s honor to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Zeus Brewing has also made a beer honoring John Falcone, a Poughkeepsie police officer who died in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect who had just shot his wife.

PK's Bravest: 4th Alarm will be available in cans and on tap at Zeus Brewing this Friday, May 5. The brewery is inviting everyone to "come hang out and raise a glass in honor of Tim and all of Poughkeepsie’s Bravest."

