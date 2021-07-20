The Hudson Valley is really becoming "the new Hollywood."

With so many celebrity sightings and filming in the region, we recently dubbed the area "Hollywood on the Hudson."

In 2019, film productions were up more than 55 percent compared to 2018, Laurent Rejto of the Hudson Valley Film Commission confirmed.

After a down year in 2020, due to the pandemic, Hollywood on the Hudson has been in full effect in 2021. So much so that Fox 5 did a report last month to "find out if the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood."

One reason for the Hollywood boom in the Hudson Valley is because the region reopened before New York City, according to Fox's report.

"The Hudson Valley has everything that you need is to make a movie. We have urban settings, we have forests, we have mountains, we have rivers. You can film any sort," Hudson Valley Film Commission Director Laurent Rejto told Fox.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, June was the busiest month when it comes to film and tv productions in the Hudson Valley.

Productions in the Hudson Valley will likely increase if reports of a new film studio in Dutchess County come true. The Times Union reports a brand-new film studio at the former IBM campus in East Fishkill will be officially announced at the end of July.

The film studio in Dutchess County will be the tallest sound stage in the Hudson Valley and the first new construction sound stage in the region, according to the Times Union.

National Resources is building the Dutchess County studio. The company is working with Lionsgate Films to build a $100 million film and television production complex in Westchester County.

Amazon is also building a 631,000 sq. foot warehouse at the former IBM campus in East Fishkill. Once complete Amazon will create at least 500 full-time jobs and up to 700 part-time positions. Construction will lead to around 400 temporary positions.

In March, Hudson Valley Post reported Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor was sold for an undisclosed amount to a company that plans to turn it into a motion picture production studio.

