Boys Seriously Injured in Head-On Dirt Bike Crash In Upstate New York

Two kids were badly hurt and airlifted from the scene following a head-on crash on two dirt bikes.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported an investigation into a serious crash involving two dirt bikes.

Two Injured On Dirt Bikes In Dutchess County, New York

On Saturday around 5:10 p.m., deputies responded to Weil Road in Dover, New York for a report of a head-on crash involving two dirt bikes.

Police say two boys were riding in opposite directions on Weil Road when they crashed head-on with each other.

Both suffered serious injuries and were both airlifted from the scene to Danbury Hospital in Connecticut.

Two Boys Seriously Injured in Dirt Bike Crash In Dover, New York

One boy was transferred to Westchester Medical Center and the other to Hartford Children’s Hospital.

"At this time the two operators are conscious and alert," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated. "The investigation is continuing by members of the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit, and at this time the primary factor in the crash appears to be failure to keep right on the part of one of the operators."

Police have yet to release the names, ages, or hometowns of the young boys.

