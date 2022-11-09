Viral YouTube Video Shows Amazing HV “Home” In The Woods

A local man is receiving an overwhelming amount of support after a video went viral on YouTube documenting his unique hand-built home hidden in the Beacon, NY woods.

Viral Video from Beacon, NY

The man, simply identified as Joe in the now-viral video, has captured the hearts of local Hudson Valley residents. Not only were they impressed with what Joe was able to construct out of found materials, but there's now a swell of support for the "Beacon Legend" who just received terrible news from the town about his home.

Erik K Swanson via YouTube The home Joe built out of old box trucks (Erik K Swanson via YouTube)

A Home Made Out of Box Trucks

The YouTube channel that featured Joe's story has been known to highlight Americans who are creatively housed, and this structure is no exception. Constructed from a base of two abandoned box trucks, the single-room home features a bed, television, picket fence, and even a cast iron wood stove for heating.

Erik K Swanson via YouTube

Safety Risks of Squatters in the Hudson Valley

Joe's home has had several iterations. Since its location is on a vacant lot, some people seemed to have no respect for the structure. Joe reported needing to rebuild his fence after it was destroyed by vandals, who also decided to throw his belongings in the yard and his bed in the creek. His new challenge, however, is town government.

Joe outside his home he built in Beacon (Erik K Swanson via YouTube)

Beacon, NY Government: "Get Out, Joe"

Joe does not own the property where he built his home, and has recently received a notice from local government to vacate the premises. He plans to fight the order in court, and many residents are behind him.

Erik K Swanson via YouTube

Beacon Community Rallies Behind Joe

"Hope he gets to stay. I don’t know him but he seems like a very happy and he’s not bothering anyone", said one Beacon woman. "Let Joe be. He is no harm and respectful to the land. Joe doesn't bother anyone. Our true Beacon community will help keep him here", promised another. There's even been new action to help his fight in court.

A GoFundMe campaign has recently been set up to help in the struggle to keep Joe's home. To date, $1,325 has been raised out of the $5,000 goal. Check out the full documentary below, and keep scrolling to check out more amazing finds in the Hudson Valley woods.

