I may very well be dating myself here, but it seems like the days of 'running to the mall' or spending an afternoon going store to store at the mall, well, they're long gone. I can't tell you the last time I actually walked the Poughkeepsie Galleria end to end; if I even go, it's usually with a particular store in mind, and then I'm gone.

This recent tease, though, may lead to me spending more time at the mall, especially if my daughter has anything to do with it.

Bounce To Expand in Poughkeepsie Galleria

Though there's not a ton of information readily available, it seems that the word is officially out, the popular trampoline park, Bounce, will be opening in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

'Coming soon and quadrupling in size, stay tuned for details.'

A recent photo shared by the Poughkeepsie Galleria on their social media story broke the news that Bounce would be taking over a vacant space on the upper level of the mall near Kay Jewelers and Zales.

Based on the Poughkeepsie Galleria site map, it looks like the sports and entertainment center will go in the space once occupied by JCPenney.

Based on the comments from some of the members of the Dutchess County Moms Group on Facebook, seems like mixed responses about the move into the mall. Some moms were pretty vocal about the need for some different shopping stores rather than another entertainment spot, with others echoing that it seems like the mall is 'turning into a jungle gym.'

Bounce Poughkeepsie's Current Demographics

One of the most popular places in the area to bring the kiddies on a day off from school, the best place to blow off steam, and a top pick for birthday parties in the area, Bounce is currently located at 2 Neptune Road in Poughkeepsie, just next to Crunch Gym.

That particular location opened their doors nearly ten years ago in February of 2014.

Just ahead of their 2014 Poughkeepsie launch, PR Web shared the following regarding the massive trampoline park:

Bounce! Trampoline Sports offers an unequaled way for all ages to stay fit in a fun environment. This low-impact exercise helps tone muscles, burn fat, reduce stress and improve coordination for all ages

In addition to trampolines, Bounce! offers basketball, dodgeball, foam pits, a challenge course, and specialty events like jump n glow, toddler time, and so on.

Outreach to both Bounce Poughkeepsie and the Poughkeepsie Galleria regarding the details of the mall location has not yet been returned.

