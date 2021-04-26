Bon Jovi Is Coming to a New York Drive-In Near You Next Month

Bon Jovi is coming to a stage and drive-in near you.

When the coronavirus pandemic started last year and almost every live, in-person concert was canceled some bands took to the drive-in as a way to share live music while they couldn't tour.

I saw the Metallica Drive-In show at the Malta Drive-In last year and it was a fantastic show...a little short in my opinion, but an awesome show nonetheless.

Other bands and performers like Joe Walsh, Almost Queen, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kane Brown all did concerts that were streamed or live at the drive-in theater.

2021 brings another year of ' ' at local drive-ins and this year will kick off May 22nd with a show from Bon Jovi from the New York State Fairgrounds.

Tickets go on sale on April 29 at noon and start off at $68 per vehicle. Click to buy tickets.

I hope this isn't the only way we're able to see concerts this year, but it's a good way to supplement shows that we might not see otherwise during the pandemic.

Currently, it looks like the Malta Drive-In, the Jereco Drive-In and the Hi-Way Drive-in will all be showing the Bon Jovi concert on the big screen. Click HERE to see the full list of more than 300 Drive-ins and indoor theaters across the US and Canada that will be showing the Bon Jovi concert.