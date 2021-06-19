The partially decomposed body found at the shore of the Hudson River has been confirmed to be the body of a missing man.

Andy Neiman was admitted to the ER at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie around 4 a.m on Friday, May 21, due to a culmination of mental unwellness and psychosis, according to his sister. Neiman who's from St. Louis, according to his Facebook, was visiting family in Ulster County.

"Soon after he was admitted he regretted his decision and pleaded with me to get him, but knowing also that the psych evaluation had deemed him unfit for the community, meaning he couldn’t leave," his sister, Emily Asher Abramson, wrote on Facebook.

Neiman sat for about 14 hours waiting to be transferred to the psych unit and went missing from the hospital around 9 p.m.

Family, friends, search parties and police have been looking for Andy for nearly a month. This week, officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department were dispatched to the area of Sunfish Cove for a report that a body had been located on the shore.

On Saturday, Neiman's sister confirmed on Facebook the body was Neiman.

"Today I am writing the post I hoped I'd never have to. The one that concludes this endless ardent search for our brother, Andrew Michael Neiman," Abramson wrote. "Yesterday it was confirmed that the body found on the Hudson River shoreline in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday was indeed him. May your soul rest easy, Andy."

