Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man

A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man.

According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.

Dennings Point was once home to a huge brick factory and a train depot. It was also the spot that Alexander Hamilton chose to live while attending the continental congress in Poughkeepsie. In fact, Hamilton wrote the Federalist Papers from his Dennings Point home which consisted of 51 essays defending the new U.S. Constitution.

Initial reports of the discovery indicated that the body may have come from the river. While Dennings Point has a long shoreline, Beacon Police say the body did not appear to have washed ashore. Authorities say they received a report of a corpse near the shoreline at approximately 2pm last Saturday. Investigators responded and an on-call detective was tasked with processing the scene.

According to police, the deceased body was identified as a 39-year-old man from Wappingers. While the cause of death was not officially determined, investigators say they do not suspect foul play. City of Beacon police are awaiting the results of the final autopsy report.

While the body has been identified, police have not released the name of the deceased individual aside from saying that they were a resident of Wappingers.

