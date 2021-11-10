Bobcat Reportedly Spotted Near Hudson Valley Home in New York

Video shared to Facebook shows what's reported to be a bobcat next to a home in the Hudson Valley.

Karen Garger Mumford posted Ring video on Facebook of what she believes is a Bobcat on Station Road in New Paltz.

You can see the full video below:

Karen Garger Mumford/FB

"Bobcat on Station Road New Paltz! Watch your animals!! Looks like he got a fox in this video," Mumford writes.

Mumford says the video was taken on the neighbor's side of her house in her front yard. She believes the bobcat got a fox in the video.

It's unclear if the animal in the video really is a bobcat, but the DEC has confirmed there are bobcats in the region. Bobcats occupied 13,500 square miles, a little more than one-quarter of New York. There were three population centers: Adirondack, Catskill, and Taconic regions.

George Patchoros

The DEC has confirmed there are bobcats in the region

According to the New York State DEC, the Catskill area has about 16 bobcats for every 100 square miles of area. The average male bobcat in the region travels about 14 square miles from its home, while the average female bobcat travels about 12 square miles.

The Catskill area has about 16 bobcats for every 100 square miles of area.

Bobcats begin to breed between mid-January and early February, according to the DEC.

George Patchoros

In early 2020, George Patchoros of Hopewell Junction told Hudson Valley Post he was enjoying his Saturday morning coffee and looking out his back kitchen window when he noticed what he believes was a bobcat walking calmly through the woods toward his house.

Patchoros tells us he lives in a wooded area up the road from the Wiccoppee Fire Department. The back window of his kitchen overlooks a vast amount of woods.

George Patchoros

In April, Mike Mac posted a photo of what appears to be a bobcat in his backyard. In the "Hudson Valley in pictures" Facebook group, he added the photo was taken "on the border" of Greenwood Lake.

"Back yard life with a new buddy," the caption reads.

Below is the video Mumford posted. Do you think it's a bobcat?

