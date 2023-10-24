Billy Joel’s ‘NY State of Mind’ Home For Sale in Hudson Valley

The Orange County, New York home where Billy Joel wrote New York State of Mind and other songs is now on the market.

In 1975 Billy Joel had returned to New York after spending a few years in California. Looking for a retreat to write songs and work through a tough relationship that wasn't working out, Joel rented out a home in Highland Falls.

The "piano man" spent his days in the large upstairs bedroom writing songs. One of the compositions that would define his time in Orange County was Summer, Highland Falls. The song, as Joel would later explain, is about manic depression and his feelings about the relationship he was in.

The home is also where Joel polished up the lyrics to New York State of Mind, which would become one of his signature songs.

The Cragston Estate in Highland Falls, New York

Originally the summer retreat of financier and investment banker J.P. Morgan, Cragston is a bucolic one-acre plot of land with breathtaking views of the Hudson River. Located on Kings Road in Highland Falls, the property has a main house and cottage as well as a 1,500-square-foot carriage house.

The compound comes with an inground pool, vineyard, a stone patio and stunning views from practically every room.

Billy Joel's Bedroom

The main home features five bedrooms. The largest upstairs room is where Joel spent his time writing music.

The home was most recently being used as a bed and breakfast. Owners Roxanne and James P. Donnery told The New York Times in 2018 that Joel's former room was dedicated to the singer and remained one of the focal points of the inn.

Cragston Real Estate Listing

The 4,288-square-foot home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a one-bedroom cottage and three-bedroom carriage house are listed for $2.5 million. You can scroll down to seem photos of the incredible property and learn more at the official listing through Sotheby's International Realty.

