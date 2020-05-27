The Hudson Valley has entered Phase 1 of the reopening plan. Here's what you should know.

In an exclusive interview on WPDH, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced the Mid-Hudson Region officially entered Phase 1 of the four-phase reopening. A few hours later, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Mid-Hudson Region has reopened.

Phase 1 means more construction, manufacturing, trade, fishing and hunting can reopen, while retail stores can offer curbside or in-store pickup.

"This is an important step forward for our local economy. More than $2 billion in development projects throughout Dutchess County can get back on track with the reopening of construction," Dutchess County Government wrote on Facebook.

Dutchess County Government released more information about what hitting Phase 1 means:

Construction

Building equipment, finishing, and foundation/structure/exterior contractors; highway; street and bridge construction; land subdivision; residential and nonresidential building construction; utility system construction

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Other animal or crop production and support activities for animal/crop production and forestry

Retail Trade

Includes delivery, curbside pickup and in-store pickup

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

"Remember, face covering and maintaining safe distancing is still required for the health and safety of our community," Dutchess County Government said.

Phase 2 is retail, real estate and finance. Phase 3 will allow restaurants and hotels to reopen. Phase 4 includes entertainment venues and schools.