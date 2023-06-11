You're gonna need a bigger cone. An upstate New York business has local residents' cravings (and blood sugar) skyrocketing, and it all has to do with one of the biggest ice cream cones in existence.

It's a cone that truly has to be seen to be believed. The photo (below) shows the "large" soft serve twist that is quite literally longer (and thicker) than the employee's forearm. The good news is that it's only a short drive from the Hudson Valley to get your (two) hands on this enormous treat.

Visit Schoharie County via Facebook Visit Schoharie County via Facebook loading...

Ice Cream from the Cobleskill Diner in Cobleskill, NY

The beautiful minds behind the Cobleskill Diner, in Cobleskill, NY are the people to thank for this absolutely colossal cone. Located in Schoharie County (home of the world-famous Howe Caverns), the diner (and its ice cream) is just 45 minutes west of Albany, NY. The photo of the titan treat has been shared hundreds of times.

Visit Schoharie County via Facebook Visit Schoharie County via Facebook loading...

Is This the Biggest Ice Cream Cone in New York State?

"Now try eating it before it melts!", joked one commenter. "Brain freeze would never heal from this", offered another. "It looks like a chocolate and vanilla Christmas tree", said a third. The most surprising thing about this cone might not even be its size, but rather how much it costs.

Visit Schoharie County via Facebook Visit Schoharie County via Facebook loading...

Affordable Ice Cream Cones in New York

More than a few commenters wondered how much an ice cream cone roughly the size of a baby elephant's trunk would cost. While soft serve cones are not listed on their official menu, fans of the diner reported that the cones were incredibly affordable. "That [cone is] a large I believe and it’s maybe $5-$6 give or take" said one local woman. "It’s very affordable (I think the cheapest in the area) and yes the sizes are crazy big!" offered another.

SEE ALSO: The Unusual Reason Tourists are Getting Stuck at Howe Caverns

The Best Ice Cream in New York

While the Cobleskill Diner should now be high on your list of New York road trip destinations, the good news is that there are plenty of fantastic ice cream stands locally, too. Check out some of the Hudson Valley's year-round favorites below, and keep scrolling for more New York must-sees to add to your next weekend getaway.

10 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Still Open in the Middle of Winter Here are the brave ice cream shops in the Hudson Valley that stay open all year... even in the cold months of winter