The Secret Way To Get McDonald’s ‘Secret Sauce’ In New York State
Fans of McDonald's will "loving it" after learning this secret way to order "secret" dipping sauces at locations across New York State.
For the first time ever, you can enjoy a special sauce dipping sauce with all your McDonald's favorites.
McDonald's Is Now Offering Big Mac Dipping Sauce
For the first time ever, McDonald's is going to offer Big Mac lovers the chance to enjoy more Big Mac sauce.
Did you know: The Big Mac was invented in Pittsburgh? An owner of a Pittsburgh McDonadl's came up wit the idea for a double burger sandwich in 1968, according to McDonald's.
Changes Coming To McDonald's Across New York State
Early this week, the company also confirmed major "improvements" to burgers like the Big Mac, McDouble, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger and Hamburger.
Starting in 2024 all burgers will be made with:
- Juicier, caramelized flavor thanks to adding white onions to the patties while they are on the grill
- Melted cheese
- Softer buns that are freshly toasted
The changes were tasted in Australia, Canada and Belgium to "rave reviews," according to the company.