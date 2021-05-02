Bethel Woods is one of my favorite places to be all year round. I love visiting their museum, strolling through the Bandy Bazaar trail, and having a picnic on the grounds. I always pick something up in the gift shop, visit with the friendly volunteers and soak in all the good vibes.

They just announced their P.L.A.Y Summer Sessions. This program is super neat and is for artists ages 5 to 15 years old. P.L.A.Y stands for Peace.Love.Arts.You which I’m totally in love with. These artists can dig deep into their creative side while in a social distant environment. This program will be taught by Bethel Woods Teaching Artists. Future artists will have the opportunity to create, explore and imagine all things possible with music, history, and art.

This sounds all so great that I am wondering if I can volunteer to be a part of this, ha-ha.

Let’s check out their schedule here.

P.L.A.Y Rock Camp

Starting on July 5 until July 16, participants of ages 9-15 can learn and explore all about the history of musicians and rock. They will also gain knowledge about the culture of the 1960s and those who helped form it. My favorite part about this camp session is that whoever participates in this will then perform a rock show for their friends and family. Once again, can I be a part of this?

P.L.A.Y. All Day

Starting on July 12 until August 20, kids ages 5-9 will have the chance to understand and explore visual arts and music in this introductory program. This will focus more on the community and caring atmosphere.

P.L.A.Y. Songwriter Workshop

This will take place on July 19 until July 30 for ages 9-15. This specialized program is for students who are eager to head “behind the music” in a sense and focus on lessons and ensemble. I’m sure it would be fun to learn about how everything works.

P.L.A.Y. Music Theater

Starting August 2 until August 13, those of age 9-15 can have the chance to experience a more musical theater side of life. Hop into the session of costumes, movement, music and more. I would love to learn about stage design and step up, this sounds neat.

To find out more details about P.L.A.Y at Bethel Woods, check out the link here.

Do you know someone that would like to be a part of this? If this were going on when I was younger, I would have asked my parents to sign me up for everything. Share your thoughts with us.