Bet You Can’t Name All the Route 9s in the Hudson Valley

U.S. Route 9 is part of a highway system that runs from Delaware all the way up to Champlain, New York. But did you know that U.S. 9 has produced the most letter-suffixed state highways than any other state?

If you have driven through the Hudson Valley, you've seen your fair share of route 9s through your travels. It can get very confusing if you trying to get somewhere and you're traveling on Route 9W, then Route 9G, or Route 9D, wait...where am I? I'm confused.

I'm sure off the top of your head, you can probably rattle off four or five different Route 9s that are here in the Hudson Valley. I can tell you that there are several you probably didn't know existed.

Bet You Cant Name All the Route 9s in the Hudson Valley

