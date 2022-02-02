Many Super Bowl parties this year will include submarine sandwiches on the groaning half-time buffet table. Sub shops are a part of Upstate's food DNA. They have been around for over a half-century, and you can find them in communities of all sizes.

Unlike other food lists we have presented, this one does include a couple of franchises that are, well, just too good to pass up (in this writer's humble opinion). There are hundreds of sub shops around our region, so this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Here is a baker's dozen of some of the best in Upstate. They cover the whole region, from the Hudson Valley to Western New York. Some have been making subs since the 1960s. Have you been to any of these sub shops?

13 of the Best Submarine Sandwich Shops in Upstate New York The original "meal in itself," submarine sandwich shops have been ubiquitous in Upstate New York for well over 50 years. Every small town has a sub shop or restaurant that sells subs, and many have the familiar franchises that dot the Upstate landscape. Here are a baker's dozen great sub shops for your consideration.