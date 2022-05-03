Poll: What’s the Best Motley Crue Album? – Vote Now

Motley Crue are one of America's most beloved hard rock bands, and with their Stadium Tour finally approaching after being postponed multiple times since 2020, we wanted to look back on their legacy.

Motley Crue formed in 1981, comprised of Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee. Though they did have a period with John Corabi behind the microphone for a couple of years in the '90s, the original quartet remains today.

Their debut album Too Fast for Love came out the year that they formed, just as other hair metal bands started popping up around the Los Angeles area. The album had originally been released independently but was reissued by Elektra in 1982 after the band signed a record deal with the label. Its follow-up, 1983's Shout at the Devil, was their breakthrough though —for better or for worse, the "shocking" and "Satanic" imagery associated with both their songs and aesthetic brought them a lot more attention.

Theatre of Pain sold well for the band, especially because it featured their first big power ballad "Home Sweet Home." However, the record and its follow-up Girls, Girls, Girls were no match for 1989's Dr. Feelgood, which was their first release after getting clean and became their first No. 1.

Motley Crue, which was released in 1994, was the band's only album without Neil on vocals, and featured Corabi instead. Though it still landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, many fans were unhappy with the band's efforts to imitate the Seattle grunge sound. 1997's Generation Swine marked the return of Neil, which was followed by 2000's New Tattoo and 2008's Saints of Los Angeles.

The group's last musical release was their 2019 EP The Dirt, which accompanied their Netflix biopic of the same name, however it isn't being counted for the sake of this poll since it was not a full album.

