Take Your Valentine to One of These Hudson Valley Happy Hours

I think that it is so weird that that Valentine's Day is on a Monday this year. Even weirder, it is the Monday right after the Super Bowl. I feel like this could potentially be a frustrating weekend for some couples filled with a lot of frustration one way or another. However, perhaps you survive unscathed and still want to do something nice for the romantic holiday. Many people may think that having Valentine's Day on a Monday that there are less options. I'm here to tell you otherwise.

Has anyone else worked in a restaurant before? I worked at two back in college. I was always surprised that the 4pm-6pm crowd could be crazier than the dinner crowd. Of course, that has to do with two words: "happy hour." Oh yes, it is 5 o'clock somewhere! People take their happy hours very seriously: They just get off work, they want to unwind, and they want to have a good time with their coworkers and friends. And when the weather was nice, forget about it! The place would be swarming with people! Frankly, I don't blame them. I was raised on Jimmy Buffett music, so I am well aware of the Parrot Head lifestyle. I never worked on Valentine's Day; however, I saw many dates come in for drinks at this time. Some were cute, and some were absolutely obnoxious, but hey, who am I to judge.

In case you are not aware of the prime locations to kick back and relax during the happiest time of day, we compiled a list of some of the best Happy Hour locations in the Hudson Valley. Enjoy a couple of cocktails and mixed drinks with your Valentine this year. This list is compromised of the top rated restaurants/bars/tap rooms with the most reviews on Yelp located in the Mid-Hudson Region. Each of these locations have a rating no lower than 3.5 out of 5 stars with no less than 150 reviews.

Is your favorite Happy Hour destination on this list? Let us know where you like to go for a post-work drink!

10 Best Happy Hours in the Mid-Hudson Region This list is compromised of the top-rated restaurants/bars/taprooms with the most reviews on Yelp located in the Mid-Hudson Region. Each of these locations has a rating no lower than 3.5 out of 5 stars with no less than 150 reviews.

8 Song References to the Hudson Valley by Famous Artists Spanning several decades and various styles of music, here is a list of songs that make some reference to the Hudson Valley region.