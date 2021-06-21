Poll: What’s the Best Guns N’ Roses Song? – Vote Now

What’s the best Guns N' Roses song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week is all about Guns N' Roses, who rose to fame in the late-'80s in Los Angeles with their mammoth album Appetite for Destruction. They spent years playing shows up and down the Sunset Strip, but their immense volume and dangerous reputation made them stand out against the hair metal bands that had been dominating the scene before them.

They've only released a couple of studio albums since then, including Use Your Illusion I and II, a punk covers album called The Spaghetti Incident? and Chinese Democracy in 2008 — which featured Axl Rose as the only original member.

Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the stage with Rose in 2016 for their Not in This Lifetime tour, and there's supposedly a new album underway. But, for now, fans have a solid selection of songs to choose from. Head below to vote for your favorite and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

