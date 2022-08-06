One of the “World’s Best Gardens” Tucked Away in Millbrook, NY

The Hudson Valley has beautiful views all year round. The best time to plan a road trip through the counties would be in the summer months.

There's so much to see from historical sites, breathtaking gardens, and green, rolling hills. On this mini road trip, there are also unique places to stop along the way as well.

One of the "World's Best Gardens" is hidden in the Hudson Valley.

Regardless of where I travel, I always seek out botanical gardens. Here in the Hudson Valley, we have plenty of places that have beautiful, majestic gardens but some of them are hidden.

Millbrook, NY is the home of this infamous garden.

Millbrook is a town that looks like it would appear in a Hallmark movie. It's small, quaint and locals hang out on the main street together greeting visitors as they pass. I have the chance to visit this beautiful town on my adventure to Millbrook. Millbrook is a village in Dutchess County, NY.

These beautiful gardens sit on 185 acres in Dutchess County, NY

Innisfree Garden has "traditional Chinese and Japanese garden design principles." It's located on Tyrrel Lake in Millbrook, NY.

On site, I enjoyed beautiful views of the lake. I also came across small waterfalls that were misting, multiple small gardens, bridges, caves, and sculptures. They have a map that you can view online or take with you on the trails to explore every path.

Innisfree Garden is known for being a landmark.

This landmark is a part of the "National Register of Historic Places with exceptional significance". They take pride in welcoming everyone to a safe location to admire the beauty of the grounds while being in nature and observing art.

The Innisfree Foundation is a nonprofit corporation. Its main goal is to preserve the heritage of these lush gardens. Visitors can bring food to set up for a picnic or simply enjoy the views at their own pace.

Innisfree Garden also offers tours and private events.

Their tour program consists of guided and group tours. They also offer private events on-site.

Have you ever visited these hidden gardens? Do you know of a hidden gem in the Hudson Valley that deserves attention? Share with us below.

