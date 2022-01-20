Brewery With Curious Name Opens New Taproom in Orange County

We love our beer. It's been a long journey for the three owners of a new Hudson Valley brewery. Location, finances, and even a pandemic have been factors that they've had to face along the way. However, their path now takes them to Orange County where a new taproom has opened its doors to the public. But with so many craft beer breweries popping up everywhere, you need a good name that's going to stand out and grab attention. This should do the trick.

You can say the adventure has taken the trio full circle all over the country. Tim Czarnetzki and Sean Bowman are originally from Cornwall, according to the Times Herald Record. Both have since jumped around the country, from Washington D.C., to Florida, to Seattle. They needed a head brewer, so they snagged Steve D’Eva from nearby Pennsylvania. It was in Seattle where they set up their first brewery in 2011. But while successful, the guys longed to return home to the East Coast where the industry was really exploding.

They are called Foreign Objects Beer Company. Their website says that they are "focused on creating intensely aromatic New-American Hoppy Ales, mysterious and inspiringly complex Franco-Belgian Farmhouse beers, and subtle, earthy, unquestionably drinkable German ungespundet lagers." Foreign Objects is a great name that is also unique.

At first they considered Westchester, though that was too expensive. So, they decided on Monroe as their home. Two of the three owners are from the area, so it made sense. After much time, the new taproom was ready to go, but then came COVID and the shutdowns. Now, the facility (called the Nerve Center) is finally open.

A number of Orange County's other breweries are closer to Newburgh or Middletown, so this will give the southern portions of Orange another spot. According to Craft Beer Finder, there's nearby Apex, also in Monroe, Rushing Duck, Tin Barn, and Long Lot in Chester, Glenmere and the newly opened Shepard's Eye in Florida. and Drowned Lands in Warwick.

