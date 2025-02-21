I find myself thinking a lot about the American Revolution lately. You know, that turning point in American history when a scrappy little army stood against the odds to defeat the tyranny of a King in the name of sovereignty and independence.

As a quick history refresh, the Revolutionary War began as a revolt against the absolutist monarch-style rule of government. Our country has long stood in opposition to having Kings, Queens, or really anyone with unchecked, absolute power in charge - just wanted to get that down before that history gets re-written too!

I digress, it's amazing when you think about how many important moments of that war are tied so closely to the Hudson Valley.

When I first moved to the Hudson Valley, I knew a lot of the history. But some of it had been tucked away in hidden corners of my brain. It happens! This is why it's important to teach and revisit the lessons learned from the past...to avoid making those same mistakes again.

Anyway, the epiphany that one of America's most treasonous events occurred right here in the Hudson Valley really got me re-fascinated into the whole ordeal. And there's really a lot to unpack with it.

Who Really Was Benedict Arnold?

Everyone learns about Benedict Arnold in history class. Most people only really remember him for trying to sell out and crawl back to Britain. When you start to dig into who Benedict Arnold was, you'll actually find that for most of his early career, he was a dedicated Continental Army soldier.

He captured a number of British soldiers in Upstate New York (Fort Ticonderoga) and even led quite a risky trek to Quebec to build an early alliance with Canadians who were willing to help fight the British Army.

By 1776 though, Arnold began getting disgruntled feeling like he wasn't totally appreciated for his efforts.

According to History, one officer wrote about Arnold, “Money is this man's God, and to get enough of it he would sacrifice his country.”

Bit of a haunting foreshadow and parallel there.

Arnold did attempt to resign from the Continental Army and only reconsidered after George Washington's urging. He would continue serving and winning battles for the Continental Army until his injuries kept him from physical service.

Arnold would go on to serve as a "military governor" after that.

Benedict Arnold Sells His Soul

In 1779, Arnold was placed at West Point as a commander. On the personal side, Arnold had been neglecting the reality of his spending habits.

According to the American Battlefield Trust, "Arnold lived extravagantly in Philadelphia and also engineered a variety of business deals that earned him a reputation for questionable practices in his desperate desire to impress Edward Shippen, a wealthy Philadelphia Loyalist, so that he could marry his 18-year-old daughter, Peggy."

Some began suspecting his loyalty to the Continental Army may have shifted back to the King, but ultimately the biggest headline for Arnold's life at this point was the extreme amount of debt he had accrued.

And then, Arnold got caught.

It began when Americans captured Benedict Arnold's British counterpart, John Andre (pictured below).

Andre had papers on him that confirmed many's suspicions of Arndold's loyalty switch. The American Battlefield Trust writes, "Arnold willingly provided the British with vital information for taking control of West Point."

So, What Happened to Benedict Arnold?

While Arndold's British contact John Andre was killed for his crimes, Arnold fled. According to the American Revolution Institute, he hopped on a ship docked in the Hudson River called the Vulture and ran to Britain.

Arnold would even go on to serve in the British military, fighting battles on behalf of the King he once allegedly opposed. Ultimately, he'd spend his final years suffering and dying from grout.

Why Did He Do It?

There's no confessional letter explaining exactly when and why Arnold decided to switch sides. But there are pieces of the story that start to paint a picture of how Arnold came to this damning change of heart.

There are many accounts that give insight into Arnold's frustrations and feelings of being underappreciated. Dating back to 1775, the American Revolution Insitute shares, "Arnold participates in the capture of Fort Ticonderoga. Ethan Allen receives credit for the capture." Arnold was later upset after being passed up for multiple promotions as well.

On the personal side, we also know that Arnold had racked up crazy amounts of debt in America. And we can't forget that quote from one of Arnold's colleagues.

"Money is this man's God, and to get enough of it he would sacrifice his country."

Perhaps Arnold was sold short for his service. Perhaps he did more in battle than he got recognized for. But because he valued that personal glory and greed over the cause of independence for the people of his nation, the only recognition Benedict Arnold has is being known as, "America’s most notorious traitor."

