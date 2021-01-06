Beloved Teacher From Lower Hudson Valley Suddenly Dies

A 41-year-old beloved teacher living in the Lower Hudson Valley suddenly died at the age of 41, leaving behind his wife and two young daughters.

Marc DeLuca, 41, of Eastchester suddenly passed away on New Year's Eve. He's survived by his wife and two young daughters, ages 2 and 4.

"Marc had a huge heart and always cared about others. His family was the most important thing in his life. He made it a point to stay in contact and show his love and care for everyone that he could. Marc would light up a room and always make us laugh. He was always there for those that needed him most. Marc was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, teammate, teacher, and coach who is loved and will be deeply missed by all," his obituary states.

A cause of death hasn't been announced. DeLuca grew up in the Bronx. He graduated from Pace University in 2002 and later earned his Master's Degree in Physical Education from Manhattanville College. At the time of his death, he was a teacher and baseball coach at St. Raymond High School.

"He was beloved by all who knew him," Keith Richardson wrote in a GoFundMe for DeLuca's family. "His impact on so many young men will be felt for many years to come. His exceptional coaching career was highlighted by the 2013 CHSAA City Championship, but more importantly, by the guidance, leadership and relationships he built with his students and players."

In three days the GoFundMe has raised nearly $222,000.