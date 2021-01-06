Hudson Valley Superintendent at Center of Porn Scandal

A Hudson Valley Superintendent is on leave for allegedly watching and commenting on a porn video from his work social media account.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tuxedo Union Free School District Superintendent Tim Bohlke's Twitter handle and photo were seen commenting on a pornographic video last month. Students noticed Bohlke's Twitter photo and Twitter handle, @tuxedo_supt, commented on the pornographic while checking their own Twitter feed.

Bohlke forcefully denies he made the post.

"The Tuxedo Union Free School District Board is aware of allegations that an inappropriate post was made on one of the district's social media accounts. The Superintendent of Schools forcefully denies making this inappropriate post," Tuxedo Union Free School District wrote on Facebook.

The alleged Twitter post was made after the Tuxedo Union Free School District transitioned to all remote learning. The school district hired an independent IT firm to investigate whether or not Bohlke's account was hacked.

"We are taking the incident very seriously. This evening the Board voted to direct the district's attorney and Human Resources consultant to work with an independent IT firm to fully investigate the matter. This investigation is expected to take at least several days. Out of respect for this investigation, we will refrain from commenting further at this time," Tuxedo Union Free School District added. "However, we have been preliminarily advised by our IT firm that visiting this website/viewing the content of the post may present internet security issues for those who accessed it. Consideration should be given by those who accessed the post to take appropriate internet security precautions including changing passwords and usernames and utilizing internet security software programs."