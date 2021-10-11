Beloved New York Actor Enjoys Time With Hudson Valley Diners
An Oscar nominee and his friends dined with others at a brand-new Hudson Valley restaurant.
While the eatery has not released the names of the other celebrities, you can see video from the event in Westchester County by CLICKING HERE.
In December 2020, Hudson Valley Post reported Chazz Palminteri was in the final stages of opening up a restaurant on Main Street in White Plains. At the time of our report, an opening date for Chazz Palminteri Restaurant and Pizza wasn't announced but the restaurant's website stated the opening was "coming soon.
After some delay, the restaurant opened during the summer of 2021.
Palminteri didn't give many details about the delayed opening but he did blame the COVID-19 pandemic.
The actor who's known for his Academy Award-nominated role for Best Supporting Actor in Bullets over Broadway, A Bronx Tale, The Usual Suspects, and Analyze This lives in Bedford.
His Westchester County restaurant was once home to Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza at 264 Main Street in White Plains.
Last week, Palminteri hosted his "first annual charity cigar night" at his new White Plains eatery.
"Join Chazz Palminteri & other celebrities in our first annual Charity Cigar Night. Food, Drinks & Scotch Tasting. Silent Auction & Raffle," an invitation for the event states.
Around 2015, Palminteri opened Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant in midtown Manhattan. One year later his hit movie, A Bronx Tale became a Broadway play so he moved his restaurant, which features Frank Sinatra-inspired martinis, to 46th street.
"The location at the Cambria Hotel (46th Street) allows theatergoers to pair a showing of A Bronx Tale with a ‘taste of the story,’ a great lunch, dinner and brunch spot with access to almost every subway line and an excellent respite from the hustle and bustle of 46th Street," the eatery writes on its website.
