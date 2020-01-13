A popular Hudson Valley high school coach lost his life in a fire.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday around 5:30 a.m., the Ramapo Police Department responded to a 911 call of a reported structure fire on Rockland Lane. It was reported that an occupant of the house was entrapped in the residence.

Upon officer arrival, the house was fully engulfed. The Hillcrest Fire Department, South Spring Valley FD, Spring Valley FD, Tallman FD, Nanuet FD and Monsey FD were on scene battling the fire. S

A dead man was found inside the home after the blaze was put out, police say.

The man was later identified as Venel Eduoard a security guard and soccer coach at Spring Valley High School.

“He was so caring. He was always there for these kids, even after they graduated, and it’s just a very sad day,” Spring Valley athletic coordinator and varsity soccer coach Ryan Marcus told CBS.

Eduoard coach junior varsity soccer for the East Ramapo School District.

“People should remember Venel as a hero,” former student Stanley Saintluis told CBS. “He made me who I am today. When I first came to the United States, Venel bought me my first soccer cleats. He did a lot for me. I will always remember him. He was like a father to me.”

Eduoard, a member of the security force at Spring Valley High School, was described as a "beloved member" of the Rockland County community.

"Well-respected by students and staff members alike, Mr. Eduoard worked tirelessly to support and safeguard our school community for nearly two decades. After the bell rang, "Coach Venel" continued to serve our district as a teacher and mentor to countless student athletes. Mr. Eduoard's enduring enthusiasm for coaching and his commitment to student safety will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," East Ramapo Central School District Superintendent Dr. Deborah Wortham said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Ramapo Police Investigations Division and Rockland County Burea

Spot a typo? Let us know.