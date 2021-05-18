Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Finally Reopens With New Owners

New owners reopened a very popular Hudson Valley restaurant that's been closed for months.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Oct. 29, 2020, Fiddlestix Cafe in Cornwall announced on Facebook the restaurant was closing for some "exciting changes" for an undisclosed amount of time.

"Fiddlestix is in the midst of some exciting changes and will be closed for a short time," Fiddlestix Cafe wrote on Facebook. "We are sorry for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!!"

Many phone calls and Facebook messages about the closure were never returned to Hudson Valley Post. An email about the closure to the email listed on Fiddlestix Cafe's website bounced back.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In early November, Fiddlestix Cafe removed all business hours on its Facebook page. Owners didn't provide an update on Facebook or responded to any of our requests from us for comment.

Hudson Valley Post did some research and learned the cafe was previously listed for sale, but was no longer available to rent or buy, according to Trulia.

In early March, Fiddlestick Cafe hinted about reopening.

"Fiddlestix is in the midst of some exciting changes and will be closed for a short time," Fiddlestix Cafe wrote on Facebook. "We are sorry for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon!!"

Shortly after, a former Fiddlestick Cafe chef confirmed the cafe is now under new ownership. The cafe is now run by the former chef and his wife.

"My name is Johnnie Bats. My wife Samantha and I are now the new owners of Fiddlestix Cafe. I cut my teeth as a chef at Fiddlestix for nearly ten years. We look forward to continuing the legacy Cornwall, as well as the Hudson Valley, knows us for and can't wait to see you all again after we are done fine tuning everything," Bats wrote on Facebook.

On Saturday, Fiddlestix Cafe officially welcomed back customers.

"It's official. Welcome back to Fiddlestix! See you in the morning," Fiddlestix Cafe wrote on Facebook Friday night.

Many Hudson Valley diners were thrilled their favorite eatery reopened after being closed for nearly seven months.

Keep Reading:

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

9 Hudson Valley Food Trucks to Hit this Summer You'll want to make sure you visit these Hudson Valley Food Trucks

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!