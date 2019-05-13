Beloved 100-Year-Old Hudson Valley Business Suddenly Closes

A beloved business that has been serving the Hudson Valley for over 100 years has closed.

Michael's Candy Corner in Kingston served its last customer earlier this month. The store's owner, Michael Briglia, is retiring. The store, which is known for its handmade candy canes, opened in 1917 as the Altamarie Candy Company, according to the company's website.

"Those candy canes were like no others. Best wishes for a happy & healthy retirement," one customer wrote on Facebook after learning about the closing.

Each year "Santa" and the Port Ewen Volunteer Fire Department would hand out candy canes purchased from Michael’s Candy Corner throughout Ulster County.

"Owner Michael Briglia always gave the Department a generous price and for years kept prices low because he knew the children loved getting his candy canes from Santa and that it was his way of helping to support the local volunteer fire departments," Port Ewen Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "On behalf of the members of the Port Ewen Volunteer Fire Department we thank you sir for your support and hope that you enjoy your retirement!"

