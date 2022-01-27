Cheers! These 4 Beer Jobs Hiring Right Now in the Hudson Valley

Photo by Arisa Chattasa on Unsplash

Looking for a new gig and you love beer? Here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that are currently hiring (from Indeed.com). Do you need to know anything about beer? Ask a lot of questions, if you like to drink beer, then you might be the next best employee.

So who is hiring for beer related jobs in the Hudson Valley?

So glad you asked! There are many different fields all looking for great people (like yourself). Check out each job as they will have the info on requirements as well as how you should apply.

1. Craft Beer Distributing of NY, New Paltz, NY is hiring for a Craft Beer Sales Rep

You will need to be able to chat with people about beer, be able to work independently, use a hand truck and be able to pick up about 50 plus pounds, plus have a clean drivers license.

2. Boston Beer Company, Walden, NY is looking for a Cellar Person, Part-Time

This looks like a fun, but hard working gig. You will essentially be the support staff for the Cider Makers, and potentially learn how to make cider.

3. Jack's Abby Brewing, Poughkeepsie NY, is looking for a Brand Ambassador

They are looking for someone to attend festivals, in-store tastings, a love of Jack's Abbey beer and flexible hours.

4. Half-Time Beverage, Poughkeepsie, NY Assistant Manager for the Store

The person for this job, needs to be well-rounded in all aspects of retail sales and general beer knowledge to one of the largest beverage centers in the Hudson Valley.

Do you enjoy beer and want to learn more about it? Do you know the difference between an IPA, a lager, an ale or a Saison? Then working around beer might be for you. If you don't know what the differences are, there are many places you can learn more, including online, but it looks like with these gigs, you might also be able to learn on-the-job.

