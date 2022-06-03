Beavis and Butt-Head Hit Space in Trailer for Upcoming Film

Beavis and Butt-Head visit space — and, naturally, make plenty of pervy jokes — in the new trailer for the animated duo’s upcoming movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

The clip, teasing "the dumbest science fiction movie ever made," opens with a space-launch countdown, followed by Butt-Head’s revelation that "the Earth sucks." Later, the pair floats around their ship, surrounded by Beavis’ projectile vomit; enjoy a raunchy sight gag; and meet what appears to be their alien doppelgangers, who, as ScreenCrush notes, resemble the Marvel character Uatu (or the Watcher). Of course, there’s also an appearance from Beavis’ signature alter ego Cornholio.

You can watch the trailer below.

Original series creator Mike Judge wrote and directed the film, which hits Paramount+ on June 23. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a sequel to the 1996 spin-off movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, also finds Judge voicing both the title characters.

A previously issued synopsis doubled down on the "dumbest space movie" claim, noting, "Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.”

The original Beavis and Butt-Head television series aired from 1993 to 1997 on MTV, followed by another season in 2011. All of the show’s episodes will be available on Paramount+, along with another upcoming revival season.