Bear Spotted Running Near Many Hudson Valley Businesses

A bear was seen running around near a busy part of the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to Mill Pond in the village of Monroe for reports of a bear in a tree in a busy part of Orange County

When ECOs Duchene and Newell arrived, they found what appeared to be a yearling bear about 50 feet up a tree, the DEC announced on Wednesday in a press release.

The Monroe Police Department, already on-site, assisted with public safety, the DEC reports.

After a short time, the bear descended the tree and began to run along Mill Pond before climbing another tree along a busy road, officials say.

DEC wildlife staff members Matt Merchant, Deena Brabant-Oatman and Jonathan Russell responded to the scene and tranquilized the juvenile bear, the DEC says.

The bear was then safely removed from the tree. With help from Monroe Police Chief Guzman and Sergeant Tenaglia, DEC officers and staff were able to weigh, measure, and tag the juvenile bear before it was transported to nearby State lands and released unharmed, according to the DEC.