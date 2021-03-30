Be Honest, How Many of You Still Rock the Mullet Haircut?

A recent obscure story out of Australia got a few of us thinking; is the mullet haircut still relevant in the 2020s? Some are saying they're destined to make their long-awaited comeback. But did they ever really go away? Some, perhaps, are not ready.

One private boys school in Perth, Australia wishes to do away with old the "business in front, party in the back" hair style, that was made popular during the 1980s and early 90s. Trinity College recently sent a memo warning its students that if they dared sport the mullet while at school ,they'd be forced to have their parents pick them up and take them to get a haircut.

The current trend of growing the hair at the back of the head and/or closely cropping the sides of the head to accentuate the ‘mullet’ style are untidy, non-conventional and not acceptable at Trinity College.

Merriam-Webster defines mullet as: a hairstyle in which the hair is short on the sides and top and long at the back. It goes by many nicknames. The El Camino, the Tennessee Top Hat, the Canadian Passport (or, Hockey Hair), the PDH P1, the West Virginia Waterfall, the Neck Warmer, the Missouri Compromise. Many names, one purpose.

(Note: A person who is mostly or completely bald on top, yet grows their hair out long in the back is known to have a skullet.)

Lets face it. Many of us once had the strange, and at times, terrifying haircut back in the day. But we want to know if the infamous hairdo is really making a comeback? Or, maybe you just always had one and never thought to cut if off? Mullets mean business. Now, lets hear your mullet stories. Or better yet, lets see some pics.