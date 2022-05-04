Aaron Judge Homer Brings out the Best in Toronto Fan

It's moments like this, that make the game of baseball amazing.

Rivalries are what make sports great. Through the years, there are so many great rivalries that bring all sorts of emotions to the surface for true sports fans. Bills vs. Patriots. Lakers vs. Celtics. Yankees vs. Blue Jays.

Ok, that last one isn't exactly top of the rivalries charts, but the teams have had their fair share of memorable matchups. The American League East coming down to the final series at old Exhibition Stadium in 1985 is one that comes to mind.

This week, the lead in the AL East was on the line when the Yankees came to Toronto to kick off a three-game set. New York took the first game 3-2, and last night entered the 6th inning trailing the Blue Jays 1-0. Enter Aaron Judge.

The home run itself was an epic shot into the second deck of the Rogers Centre. But it's what happened in the second deck after the rocket landed that is worth a closer look.

A Blue Jays fan caught the ball, but instead of the usual tradition of throwing the homer hit by the road team back onto the field, in true Candian friendly fashion, he turned and gave the ball to a young Yankees fan dressed in an Aaron Judge "99" shirt.

The youngster's reaction was absolutely priceless. Here's an even closer look.

And to top it off, young Derek Rodriguez got to meet his idol tonight in the dugout prior to game three vs. Toronto.

It's moments like this where fans on an opposing side of a rivalry can take a simple gesture, and turn it into a lifelong memory, that make the game of baseball so great.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

