Ok, here is your chance. That cool island that is in the Hudson River that sort of has a castle sticking out of it? Yep, the one you see from the Metro North train all the time? Yep, that's it. They are open and have a full summer or programs for you and your friends to check out.

I have made the trip to Pollepel Island, the home of Bannerman Castle a few years ago, you can see some of my photos below. It was a great place to visit, plus to hear from the tour guide about the history of the island, the owner and how it was part storehouse and part foster kid residence was amazing.

The team at Bannerman Castle Trust is always coming up with really cool and different ways for you to see the island or to revisit the island. Here are just a few things that might catch your attention for the Summer of 2021:

There's the movie series so you can see these movies on the island

Bill and Ted Face the Music, Friday August 20

Alfred Hitchcock's, Vertigo, Friday August 27

The Original King Kong, September 10th

If movies aren't your 'thing' there will be a live theater presentation from Theatre on the Road, as they present Sunset Boulevard, A Staged Radio Play on July 31 and August 1.

Are you more a nature lover? You would rather take in a slightly more subdued day on the island? There is going to be a Butterfly Day on the island as well and that will take place on August 18.

So there are many reasons for you to visit the first time as there are regular tours available if you have never made the trip before. If you have been to the island and want a reason to head back, there are many things for you as well. Enjoy and remember that the Bannerman Island Trust is a non-for-profit organization.