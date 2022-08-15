Bank Theft Turned Police Chase Ends In Crash With School Bus in Wappingers

This past weekend, reports of several serious accidents around the Hudson Valley impacted motorists across the area. On Friday, August 12th, one accident, in particular, resulted in two arrests and involved a small school bus in a very high-traveled area of Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

Rockland Video Productions Rockland Video Productions loading...

Fishkill Bank Theft Leads to Chase and Subsequent Wappingers Crash

Police reports indicate that on Friday, August 12th at approximately 4:25 pm, Village of Fishkill police were in pursuit of a vehicle traveling north on Route 9 in connection to a 'grand larceny investigation,' or bank theft. The car, which reportedly was fleeing from Key Bank, ended up in a multi-car crash.

The vehicle, a 2017 BMW 330i, during the pursuit crashed into a small school bus that was also traveling on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger and ended up landing in a ditch off the roadway. The school bus also slammed into a white BMW SUV. All vehicle occupants were transported to local area hospitals and treated for minor injuries before being released.

Rockland Video Productions Rockland Video Productions loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Two Bronx Residents Arrested and Charged With Several Misdemeanors

With assistance from the New York State Police, Village of Fishkill Police report the arrest of the fleeing BMW vehicle's operator, 28-year-old Destiny M. Smith of the Bronx, on the following Class A misdemeanor charges: Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree. Jomo J. Cole, age 30, a passenger in the BMW, and also of the Bronx, was arrested for the class A misdemeanor of Conspiracy in the 5th degree. Smith and Cole have been issued appearance tickets for August 22, 2022, in the town of Wappinger Court.

Rockland Video Productions Rockland Video Productions loading...

Police indicate that this is an ongoing investigation.