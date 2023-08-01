Baked Cravings Opens First Hudson Valley Location

Cupcake shop known for fresh-baked nut-free, peanut-free desserts opens in Middletown, NY.

Baked Cravings is an award winning, 100% nut-free bakery based out of NYC that was founded in 2017 by Craig Watson, a father, who understanding the severity of nut allergies, wanted to create desserts in a nut-free facility. The company uses only the highest quality ingredients sourced from nut-free vendors, follows strict packing processes and conducts regular tests to provide pastries for children to enjoy and parents to trust.

Playing off the name, Baked Cravings offers delicious pastries nationwide hoping to satisfy the CRAVINGS of many one at a time! With their main retail location on Lexington Ave in NYC and shipping desserts nationwide through their website, and according to the site, they also have 24 other locations in the northeast including a new Hudson Valley spot that just opened in Middletown, NY.

Baked Cravings opens at Galleria at Crystal Run

Baked Cravings held a grand opening for its new store at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY this past Saturday. The Galleria at Crystal Run Facebook page too to social media to announce that the shop was now officially open in the food court and that the unique bakery that specializes in allergy friendly nut-free baked treats also has vegan options available. They encourage people to come by and check out thier assortment of cupcakes, cookies, brownies, ice cream, gourmet, pop corn and more.