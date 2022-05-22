There's a special place in hell for people who mistreat animals. Our furry (or feathered, or scaled) friends bring hope, joy, and love into our lives. But some people are seemingly heartless.

Humane Society's Horrible Hundred List

Every year, the Humane Society of the United States releases its Horrible Hundred list that highlights some of the most inhumane puppy breeders in the United States. While there's nothing inherently wrong with buying your pet from a breeder (as long as you find someone who is reputable), it's often easy to be misled. This list helps identify some breeders that should be avoided. Unfortunately, many of them are here in New York.

Puppy Mills in New York State

First the bad news: according to the report, New York State has the third-most problem breeders in the country, with 12 breeders making the 2022 list. The small sliver of positive news is that there are no longer any Hudson Valley, NY breeders on the list. In 2021, Hudson Labradoodles, near Hudson, NY had made the list for the second time. While the Hudson Valley is in the clear for 2022, there does seem to be one specific area in New York State that hosts the majority of the offenders on this year's list.

Animal Neglect in the Finger Lakes, NY

Of the 12 New York State breeders on 2022's Horrible Hundred list, the vast majority were located in the Finger Lakes region. Breeders in Dundee, Lyons, Livonia, and even Rochester, NY were all cited for varying degrees of animal neglect. Summerset Farms in Seneca Falls, NY, for example, was listed as a "non-compliant critical" breeder after inspectors found three "lame" dogs that had not received professional care, in addition to underfed and under-housed dogs and puppies. Infractions that led to a previous appearance of Summerset Farms on the 2016 Horrible Hundred list included the discovery of a dog with no teeth and another dog with feces and hair matted to its body.

So beware if you are looking for a new pet. Even the Hudson Valley isn't immune from breeders poorly caring for their animals.

You can find the full Horrible Hundred list here.