When you think of the expression "Let's bounce!", it usually refers to leaving a place in a rush. However, common sense would dictate that you don't want your checks to ever bounce.

Police say a New York state woman is facing charges, including grand larceny and issuing bad checks. Offcials say the woman wrote several fraudulent checks at businesses in two separate counties.

Possible Penalties for Grand Larceny

The Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates says that grand larceny in the 4th degree is a class E felony in New York. They go on to say that while there is no mandatory prison sentence for a 4th degree grand larceny conviction, you may be sentenced to prison for up to four years.

New York State Woman Allegedly Write Bad Checks For Tools

The New York State Police said in a press release that in Alexandria Bay and Pulaski arrested a 30-year-old woman from Carthage, NY.

State Police say the suspect is charged with issuing four bad checks on four different occasions that were returned for insufficient funds for over $2,900.00 in tools at various White’s Lumber and Building Supplies Stores in Jefferson and Oswego Counties.

Offcials say the suspect issued a check at the Clayton and Pulaski stores, and two checks on two different dates at the Watertown Store.

State Police say the woman was charged with one count of Grand Larceny 4th degree, two counts of Petit Larceny and four counts of Issuing Bad Checks.