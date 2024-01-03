Recently, a massive recall was announced by the FDA. The recall is in regards to a particular type of baby formula sold in US stores and the recall applies to more than half a million cans of the formula across the United States.

Which Baby Formula Has Been Recalled?

The recall announced by the FDA comes in regard to a special brand of formula sold produced by the company Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition. The special brand of formula was identified as the Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder. The United States Food and Drug Administration currently has a list on their website to help those who may have bought the contaminated identity correctly identify if whether or not they have a contaminated product.

The numbers listed on the FDA's list are referred to as "batch numbers". As the name implies, the batch number identifies specifically when the product, in this case formula powder, was made. The formula can also be identified via the items UPC code and its expiration date. All of this information can be found by accessing the link to the FDA website, which you will find here.

81266437 Jupiterimages loading...

FDA Recall Details

This recall of the Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder came bright and early to start the New Year. According to multiple reports, the recall was announced after Israeli health authorities confirmed a type of bacteria was found in cans that were being imported into Israel from the U.S.

Unsplash-Jaye Haych-Jaye_Haych Unsplash-Jaye Haych-Jaye_Haych loading...

The bacteria itself is called "Cronobacter Sakazakii". The bacteria is classified as a pathogen and is naturally occurring, meaning it could have come from anywhere. According to the report by the FDA, the Israeli Ministry of Health notified the FDA of the issue back on December 14, 2023. This would then begin a weeks-long process of sampling, testing and gathering information on the matter. Then on December 28, the FDA received testing results which confirmed Israeli reports.

Unsplash-lwolski-Lucy Wolski Unsplash-lwolski-Lucy Wolski loading...

Following the test results and confirmation of the Israeli findings, the FDA immediately contacted Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition and notified them of the findings. Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition then issued the announcement of the recall. In total, 675,030 of the contaminated formula was distributed across the United States.

In addition, Reckitt/Mead Johnson also produced and distributed additional products outside of the US which was made at the same time as the contaminated product.

Response to Baby Formula Recall

Despite this latest event, the FDA remains dedicated to protecting the "most vulnerable population". The FDA provided information on their current list of preventative strategies to protect against Cronobacter and are active in ways to improve the process.

Get our free mobile app

The FDA also has provided information on Cronobacter bacteria and its potential effects on a young child to become ill from it. Parents should also understand that young children becoming sick from this bacteria is RARE, however, it should also be taken seriously if a child were to get sick. That information as well as much more, may be found here

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition loading...

We will continue to do our best to provide updates for this subject if or when new information becomes available.

11 Baby Names Banned in New York If you were thinking of giving your baby any of these names and you live in New York, you won't be able to because they're banned. Sorry. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Top 10 Baby Names Of 2023 For New York Each year, the Social Security Administration publishes the totals for the first names from all Social Security card applications for births that occurred in the US since 1880. The publication is the most complete record of first name usage in the United States. Because Social Security can take quite a while to compile data on the most popular baby names for each year, Names.org has used data on the actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2023.

Here's a look at what they have for the Top 10 boys, or girls names. Granted, you can have gender neutral names too. This is predicting their data:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler